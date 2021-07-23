World's Best Airlines 2021: Qatar Airways Number One, American Airlines Misses List
Qatar Airways topped the list for the world’s best airlines in 2021, out of a list of 20 global airline companies by Airlines Ratings. As CNN reported, the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency compiles its Airline Excellence Awards based on criteria including age of fleet, passenger reviews and product offerings. This year, the team of global editors threw airlines’ Covid-19 responses into the mix too.travelnoire.com
