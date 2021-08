Minneapolis is the most populous city in Minnesota and the county headquarters of Hennepin County in the United States. As of 2019, it is the 46th most populated city in the United States, with a population of 429,606 people. The Twin Cities are made up of seven counties that comprise Minneapolis and its neighbor Saint Paul. In 2019, those counties are part of the sixteen-county Minneapolis–St. Paul–Bloomington MN-WI metropolitan area, which has a population of 3.6 million people, and the twenty-two-county combined statistical area, which has a population of 4.0 million people, making it the sixteenth largest metropolitan area in the United States.