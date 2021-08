Now that we're finally beyond the trade deadline frenzy, the focus is mainly on the players who have changed teams. However, those in leagues with liberal pitcher streaming know to take advantage of lineups that have weakened in the aftermath of all those swaps. The best examples are the Cubs, Marlins, Nationals, Twins and Pirates. The Rangers, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Orioles all also remain susceptible, as do the Rockies when they're on the road.