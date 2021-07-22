Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets assistant Knapp dies of injuries from bicycle accident

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died of injuries suffered in a bicycle accident near his home in California. Knapp’s family released a statement through the team that the longtime NFL assistant coach died on Thursday afternoon. The family said in the statement that Knapp was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the city of San Ramon in the San Francisco Bay Area and never regained consciousness. Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh’s staff, serving as the passing game specialist. Among Knapp’s primary roles was to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bike#American Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

New York Jets assistant Greg Knapp in critical condition following bicycle accident; family releases statement

New York Jets pass game specialist Greg Knapp is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a weekend bicycle accident, according to KUSA-TV Denver Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis, who covered Knapp during his time as Denver’s quarterbacks coach. Klis tweeted that Knapp’s agent, Jefff Sperbeck, told him Knapp was riding a bicycle when he was hit by a car in California.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle

Tragedy has struck the New York Jets and the organization as Greg Knapp, the newly-installed pass game specialist for 2021, has passed away from injuries sustained after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle last Saturday. Knapp was reportedly riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, per Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver (Knapp's agent also confirmed the news to Klis of his sudden passing). Knapp was in critical condition for several days.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons QB-RB-WR trio is underrated and overlooked

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass against Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons...
NFLUSA Today

Falcons to pay $22 million in dead money to nine former players

The Atlanta Falcons were lucky to land the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft because without the money to sign any major free agents, it was their only real shot to add blue-chip talent this offseason. Fans had to watch as the team traded away All-Pro wideout Julio Jones just to clear enough cap space to sign its nine-player rookie class.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy