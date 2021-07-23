Cancel
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Got A Lot To Prove'

 10 days ago

Coming off the worst statistical year of his career, Ezekiel Elliott feels he has a lot to prove in 2021. "Just having the year I had last year, you don't need more motivation than that," Elliott said. "I just know the type of player I am. I don't think I showed that last year. I got a lot to prove. I just made sure I didn't leave any doubt out there that I didn't do as much as I needed to do."

