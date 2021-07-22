Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

The Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays conclude their three-game series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 7:08 PM EDT. The Red Sox are coming in this match with three straight defeats. Boston was able to win two of the four meetings with the Blue Jays. However, the Red Sox are not looking so good in their current series against Tampa Bay. Boston was beaten last Saturday following a 5-9 loss against the Rays. The team’s record dropped in the league to 63-43 but Boston remained in second place in the AL East standings.