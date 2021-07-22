Cancel
Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins. Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman. The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and will bring some pop to Tampa Bay's lineup. He's batting .294 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs this season. The Rays entered Thursday one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

