Philadelphia, PA

25th Annual ‘Christmas In July Motorcycle Toy Run’ Set To Take Place At Shriners Hospital For Children On Sunday

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hjAPR_0b5iEeRM00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 25th annual “Christmas in July Motorcycle Toy Run” will take place on Sunday at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. The event will benefit patients at the hospital.

After not having a normal event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Mason of the Centurions Motorcycle Club is looking forward to the toy run.

“What started as just a handful of guys, 100 bucks and a few toys and going over to the hospital on the last Sunday in July, has turned into over 50,000 raised every year,” Mason told Eyewitness News. “I think we’re at half a million to date and thousands of toys that we bring into Shriners Hospital to help them create their amazing mission.”

Stephanie Byrwa, who works at Shriners Hospital, said one way to get involved in the event is to meet the motorcycle club and ride in the event. She said it costs $30 per person and $40 per couple to participate. The group will travel to the hospital from the Police Academy at 8501 State Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Brywa added that the kids are “super excited” for the event, and so is Mason.

“There’s something about riding a motorcycle down 95 with no traffic and you’re being escorted by the highway patrol, Santa Claus up in the front, and as you come up Broad Street, you see all of the kids waiting,” Mason said. “I know this year will be a little different, a few kids will be outside, a lot of kids will be inside, but they know Santa is coming that Sunday. When they see him come down the street, that’s the greatest feeling in the world.”

If you can’t make the event but still want to donate, you can donate through the Centurions Motorcycle Club or through Shriners Hospital .

