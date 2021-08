The First Baptist Church of Breckenridge will sponsor two upcoming events for the community. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, FBC will sponsor a city-wide “Back to School Bash” from 6 to 10 p.m. at the pavilion in Arthur Miller Park (aka the Breckenridge City Park). Families are welcome to attend and enjoy music, food, crafts, swimming and more. Forms will be available for parents to register their children for local fall activities.