As racing games make their way onto a new generation of consoles, performance and experience is more important than ever. F1 2021 supplements its expected game modes with a new story mode and the return of the My Team mode, which allows you to own and design your own Formula 1 team. This story mode is meant to be the standout feature of Codemasters’ latest Formula 1 game, allowing players to make their way up the ranks and perfect their racing as they go. F1 2021 provides an experience that looks beautiful and is high quality only where it chooses to be.