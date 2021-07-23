Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast

TOKYO (AP) — More than a dozen men have a chance to capture the gold medal when cycling starts at the Tokyo Games this weekend. Meanwhile, the women’s road race is a showdown between the four-woman Dutch team and everyone else. Both races start amid the forests of Musashinonomori Park and finish at Fuji International Speedway. The men will tackle the iconic climb of Mount Fuji twice and the women will avoid it entirely. The men also have the punchy climb of Mikuni Pass that the women avoid. They'll end up riding 145 miles to the 85 for the women while nearly doubling the amount of climbing.