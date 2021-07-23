Salem newcomer to offshore wind conversation

SALEM IS NOW in the conversation as one of a handful of Massachusetts communities that could be key players as the state vies to become a hub for offshore wind development. Gov. Charlie Baker gave Salem a big plug earlier this month when his administration pushed lawmakers to approve the use of $100 million in federal aid for offshore wind infrastructure projects in New Bedford, Somerset, Fall River – and Salem. The first three municipalities have all been talked about for years, but Salem, perhaps best known for its Halloween festivities, is a newcomer to the conversation.