Mets Minors Recap: Ronny Mauricio Can’t Be Stopped

Buffalo Bisons 10 (41-25), Syracuse Mets 4 (23-45) Box Score. LF Brandon Drury 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 SO, .272/.343/.483. CF Albert Almora Jr. 0-for-3 HBP, SO, .273/.356/.506. Syracuse lost tonight as they were ahead 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth. Syracuse hit the ball well with RISP going 3-for-5 and Drury was a big part of that with his two out two RBI single. Patrick Mazeika had a scheduled night off tonight as Cervenka got the start and provided an RBI of his own. The pitching was not bad tonight as they had only allowed three runs until the eighth and looked like Syracuse may squeak out a win. The Syracuse pitching gave up a lot of hits tonight, but did a good job at limiting the damage all night.