Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Minors Recap: Ronny Mauricio Can’t Be Stopped

By Kyle Ziefert
metsmerizedonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Bisons 10 (41-25), Syracuse Mets 4 (23-45) Box Score. LF Brandon Drury 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 SO, .272/.343/.483. CF Albert Almora Jr. 0-for-3 HBP, SO, .273/.356/.506. Syracuse lost tonight as they were ahead 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth. Syracuse hit the ball well with RISP going 3-for-5 and Drury was a big part of that with his two out two RBI single. Patrick Mazeika had a scheduled night off tonight as Cervenka got the start and provided an RBI of his own. The pitching was not bad tonight as they had only allowed three runs until the eighth and looked like Syracuse may squeak out a win. The Syracuse pitching gave up a lot of hits tonight, but did a good job at limiting the damage all night.

metsmerizedonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Cortes
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Brandon Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Mets#St Lucie Mets#Buffalo Bisons#Hbp#Risp#Bb#Cf#Era#4 For 5 Hr#Sb#Moonshot#St Lucie Mets#Marauders#Fcl Mets 4#Fcl Marlins 3#Dsl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Carrasco Struggles in Rehab Outing

RHP Jesus Reyes (0-8, 6.75): 5.1 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K. Carrasco, making the second appearance of his rehab assignment as he recovers from a torn hamstring, struggled in 1 ⅔ innings on Tuesday. The 34-year-old gave up a solo home run in the first inning, then issued two leadoff walks to start the second. After a mound visit, Carrasco surrendered back-to-back Buffalo home runs. Reyes entered in relief and did the heavy lifting, allowing five more runs over 5 ⅓ innings.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Happy Trade Deadline! Will Mets Make A Deal Today?

The day is finally here. It’s July 30, 2021, Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. Once 4 p.m. E.T. hits, deals are no longer allowed for the remainder of this season. Unlike past years, where trades could be made through waivers into late August, this year has no such provision. As...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets Monday Morning GM: The untouchable prospect you can’t have

DENVER, CO - JULY 11: Francisco Alvarez #30 of National League Futures Team hits a solo homerun against the American League Futures Team at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Francisco Alvarez. Have there been two sweeter words in the New York Mets...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Minors Recap: Jaylen Palmer Leads St. Lucie To Victory

AAA: Rochester Red Wings (27-37) 6, Syracuse Mets (23-42) 2 Box Score. Patrick Mazeika 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, .310/.354/.540. Albert Almora Jr. CF: 2-for-4, R, BB, .277/.365/.462. Brandon Drury 3B: 2-for-5, K, .279/.351/.500. Despite recording 10 hits in Sunday’s game, the Mets were held to just two runs due...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

OTD in 2015: Mets Acquire Cespedes, Wilmer Walks It Off

It was a crazy week — even by Mets standards. It began with the team seeking help before the trade deadline — specifically a bat that would jump-start a lifeless offense — as it teetered on the .500 mark but had first place still in its sights. It ended with...
MLBallfans.co

MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Mauricio and Fermin Both Homer Twice

The Syracuse Mets beat the Railriders 10-8. Mark Payton made his Mets organization debut with a bang. Syracuse walked 11 times to help their offense score the 10 runs. Mason Williams: 0 for 1, 3RBI, 2BB, R .293avg/.783OPS. Mark Payton: 2 for 4, 2RBI, 2R, BB .287avg/.787OPS. Wilfredo Tovar: 1...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Can’t Gain Ground Against Mets in Split Double-header

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller (66) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Braves start a 5-game series with the New York Mets with a double-header on Monday. As the trade deadline approaches, the Atlanta Braves enter the most important series...
MLBMLB

Conforto, Mets can't pick up Stro in Game 1

NEW YORK -- Although the Mets’ offense has ranked among the game’s best since the second half of the season began, Michael Conforto has not joined the party. Arguably the Mets’ most-feared hitter heading into a contract year, Conforto has been unable to roll his success from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season into 2021.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

DeGrom Is Shut Down for Additional Two Weeks Following Setback

The ink hadn’t dried on all the positive notes about the Javy Baez trade when a much-too-often dose of negativity struck the New York Mets on Friday. Ace Jacob deGrom has suffered a setback in his rehab—some additional inflammation in his right arm–and will not throw for at least two weeks. The news was reported first by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets can't ignore their Taijuan Walker problem

NEW YORK — The Mets have a Taijuan Walker problem. Their No. 2 starter has deeply struggled to start the second half of the regular season. Walker gave up five earned runs on six hits, including two home runs across five innings, in the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Braves on Thursday afternoon. Though he looked improved to start his 19th outing of the year, carrying a no-hitter into the fourth inning and using his four-seam fastball to register strikeouts, the good groove soon melted and gave way to a handful of Atlanta runs.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets rally for walk-off win; Javier Baez homers in debut

NEW YORK — Javier Baez and drama: On the way to becoming an iconic Mets duo. Baez walked up to the plate in the sixth inning with the Mets trailing Wade Miley and the Reds by three runs. Pete Alonso was on first after a single. Jonathan Villar would have been at second, but he got picked off for the sixth time this season, the most in the majors. Villar’s pickoff killed the buzz in the stadium, as fans already expected the first out of the inning to wipe out a potential rally.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Taijuan Walker’s Struggles Continue

It was Camp Day for the Mets as they finished up their five-game set with the division rival Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Citi Field, hoping to bury the Braves six games behind them with the trade deadline coming up on Friday. To do so, they sent Taijuan Walker to the mound to start in the hopes that he’d rebound from his difficult start to the 2nd half.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Joey Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

NEW YORK — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Reds vs Mets, 7:10 PM

RHP Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, -.–) SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FM. The Mets are coming off of a tough series with Braves to welcome the Reds to town tonight. And the stadium should be lit. The Mets are debuting their black uniforms, Carlos Carrasco is making his first start of the season and the team has been playing today up. Expect a high energy atmosphere tonight in Queens!
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cincinnati-N.Y. Mets Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India homers to left field. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow infield, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Kyle Farmer lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Mets 0. Mets...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Source: Mets Acquire Javier Baez and Trevor Williams

Sources tell MMO that the Mets have acquired Javier Baez from the Cubs. The Mets are also getting right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams from the Cubs. The Mets are sending center field prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Crow-Armstrong, the Mets’ No. 5 prospect, had major shoulder surgery earlier this season and is out for the year.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Highlights From Post Trade Deadline Presser

It was a deadline day for the New York Mets as they acquired two-time All Star shortstop Javier Báez and right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs. On a day that saw the rival Atlanta Braves strike multiple deals to improve their team, the Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, and the Giants trade for Kris Bryant, the Mets knew they had to make a move to keep their name among the top of the NL contenders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy