Clintonville, WI

John D. Rhode

By TCHDailyNews Staff
 10 days ago

John D. Rhode, age 86, of Clintonville passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Kindred Hearts in Clintonville. John David Rhode was born at home on July 16, 1935, in Bear Creek to John and Iva (Ritchie) Rhode. He attended St. Rose Catholic School and Clintonville High School. John entered the U.S. Merchant Marines serving stateside until 1955. He was united in marriage on November 5, 1955, to LauraLee Glockzin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, Michigan. He worked as a welder at Oldberg Manufacturing in Grand Haven, MI, for five years. By the early 1960’s John returned to Wisconsin and the couple lived briefly in Leeman, Clintonville, and the Bear Creek area. In the mid 1960’s they settled in the Town of Matteson, Waupaca County.

