Lindahl is a steadying force in goal for Sweden at Olympics

 10 days ago

Hedvig Lindahl is the longtime goalkeeper for Sweden’s national soccer team. She’s a veteran of four World Cups and five Olympics. And of course she was in goal Wednesday when the Swedes upended the top-ranked U.S. women’s national team 3-0 in Tokyo. The victory snapped a 44-match winning streak for the Americans. Now she's helping Sweden get ready for the rest of the tournament and warning that there's still tough opponents ahead.

