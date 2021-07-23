Lindahl is a steadying force in goal for Sweden at Olympics
Hedvig Lindahl is the longtime goalkeeper for Sweden’s national soccer team. She’s a veteran of four World Cups and five Olympics. And of course she was in goal Wednesday when the Swedes upended the top-ranked U.S. women’s national team 3-0 in Tokyo. The victory snapped a 44-match winning streak for the Americans. Now she's helping Sweden get ready for the rest of the tournament and warning that there's still tough opponents ahead.www.wcn247.com
