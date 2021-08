If you want a super easy breakfast recipe that the whole family will love then look no further. This vegan cookie baked oatmeal can be made in a variety of flavors to please anyone and it is a one bowl recipe. This oatmeal is not overly sweet to make sure not to start the day on a sugar high. The cookie mix adds just the perfect touch to spice up the baked oatmeal. I’m a lover of baked oats and have a few baked oatmeal recipes on my site. My healthy berry baked oatmeal or white chocolate macadamia nut baked oatmeal are some of my favorite plus a few others. I just feel like breakfast does not get any easier or satisfying then baked oatmeal so why not make it a little more fun and interesting.