Bucs’ Super Bowl LV Championship Rings Are Out Of This World
Tom Brady’s latest Super Bowl championship ring undoubtedly is his most lavish yet. Brady and his Buccaneers teammates on Thursday night received rings to commemorate their Super Bowl LV triumph. As football fans will remember, Tampa Bay back in February became the first team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on its home turf. So it was only fitting the Bucs received unprecedented rings to celebrate their historic victory on football’s biggest stage.nesn.com
Comments / 1