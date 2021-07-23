The Miami Dolphins need growth from their sophomore linemen
Since Brian Flores took over as head coach in 2019, the Miami Dolphins have used seven draft picks on the offensive line. Those seven picks equate to 29% of Miami’s draft capital in that time frame. The offensive line took a step forward in 2020, but that needs to continue if they plan to contend in the near future. The Dolphins will rely on second-year players Solomon Kindley, Robert Hunt, and Austin Jackson to make that happen.phinphanatic.com
