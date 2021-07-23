Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Reimagined Austin Convention Center expansion would require complete demolition of existing facility

By Kathryn Hardison
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plans have long been underway to expand the Austin Convention Center to keep up with the fast-growing city and attract more events to busy Austin. Department staffers are now reimagining what the expansion could look like, but the initial details have drawn concern from the Downtown Commission.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
669
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Downtown Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) installs Rick Guerra, P.E., F.NSPE

AUSTIN, TX (July 10, 2021) JOSE I. GUERRA, INC. is pleased to announce the installation of Rick Guerra, P.E., F.NSPE as President of NSPE for the 2021-22 year. Mr. Guerra is President/CEO of Jose I. Guerra, Inc., a full-service, multi-discipline consulting engineering firm with offices in Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. He is a past president of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and a member of the Texas Engineering Foundation Board of Trustees and the TSPE Political Action Committee for Engineers Board of Trustees. Mr. Guerra was elected Vice President of NSPE in July of 2019 and has served on the organizations’ Board of Directors since that time. The National Society of Professional Engineers is the recognized voice and advocate for the 470,000 licensed Professional Engineers in the U.S. Founded in 1934, NSPE serves its members and the public through 47 state and territorial societies and 329 chapters.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Journal Profile: Austin Chamber CEO Laura Huffman turns to nature to unwind

Laura Huffman is a native Austinite who's now helping to shape one of the fastest-growing U.S. economies. This week, she's the subject of our Journal Profile feature, which aims to go well beyond a LinkedIn profile. Click through to learn more about this important leader on the local business scene, including her favorite restaurant, her interests outside work and her travel stories.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Israeli electric vehicle company goes public, announces Austin as U.S. HQ

Israeli electric vehicle company REE Automotive Ltd. plans to open its U.S. headquarters and integration center in Austin, the company announced July 23. The company says it will create 150 jobs in Austin in coming years. The integration center will be home to light assembly of the company's REEcorner navigation and operating platform. REE plans to start production of an electric delivery van and a people mover vehicle in 2023. Meanwhile, Toyota's Hino division plans to use its platform for its electric trucks and buses.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Labor constraints help explain Austin's amazing and appalling home prices

Crews are coming in from as far as New York but it still isn't enough. “Every project is hurting,” one expert said. “Everyone could use some help. There's just not enough money. [Some jobs are] taking on inexperienced people, showing them what they need to know as they go. There's just too much work and not enough workers.” Read about the effects of that on homebuilders and homebuyers in this article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy