Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zomato

albuquerquenews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi/Mumbai [India], July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas team advised Zomato Limited, which is a leading food services platform in India, on its initial public offering (IPO). The Capital Markets team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zomato on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, PartnerHead...

EconomyValueWalk

The Zomato IPO: A Bet on Big Markets and Platforms!

Get the entire 10-part series on Charlie Munger in PDF. Save it to your desktop, read it on your tablet, or email to your colleagues. As a lead in to valuing Zomato, it makes sense to look not just at the company’s history, but also at its business model. In addition, since so much of the excitement about the stock comes from the potential for growth in the Indian food delivery market, I set the stage for that analysis by comparing the Indian market to food delivery markets in other parts of the world, as a prelude to forecasting its future path.
BusinessStreet.Com

A Look at Zomato: India's Billion Dollar Tech Start Up

Indian startup Zomato made headlines everywhere as its shares spiked in its stock market debut on July 23. Formerly called Foodibey, the food delivery app, is founded by Deepinder Goyal in 2008. Ahead of Zomato’s IPO, its founder Goyal said that the future looks exciting for the company. "Our 10+...
Economykfgo.com

Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut, valued at $12 billion

BENGALURU (Reuters) -In the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion, shares of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their offer price on Friday, gaining a market valuation of about $12 billion. Shares opened at 116 rupees in...
Technologyamericanpeoplenews.com

Food delivery firm Zomato surges 65% in key India debut – TechCrunch

Zomato’s shares traded all day above the issue price of 76 Indian rupees ($1) and surged as high as 138.9 Indian rupees ($1.87). The 12-year-old firm ended day one of trading on BSE in Mumbai at 125.2 Indian rupees ($1.68), securing a market cap of $13.2 billion, up from about $5 billion valuation it had attained in private markets during the startup’s fundraise earlier this year.
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Zomato soars 80 percent in debut of India's new tech generation

For over a decade, Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato Ltd. has delivered soul food from spicy dosa crepes to soft bread Pav Bhaji with curried vegetables to millions across India. Now, investors get a taste of the fast-growing food delivery giant. The startup soared more than 80% in its Friday debut following a $1.3 billion initial public offering.
Worldtechxplore.com

Frenzied appetite for India food delivery giant Zomato's IPO

Shares of Indian food delivery giant Zomato soared on its market debut Friday, following a 93.75 billion rupee ($1.3 billion) IPO, the country's biggest this year. Around 30 Indian companies have announced plans to list shares this year, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment even though many are yet to make a profit.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Zomato Shares Skyrocket In India’s Stock Market Debut

Food delivery startup Zomato skyrocketed in its stock market debut in India on Friday (July 23), Reuters and other news outlets reported. Backed by Ant Group, which has a 16.53 percent stake in Zomato, the startup is India's first unicorn and the first food delivery platform to go public in the country. Indian technology firm Info Edge has an 18.55 percent stake in Zomato.
EconomyThe Guardian

Shares in Indian food startup Zomato jump 80% on IPO

Shares of Indian food delivery giant Zomato soared on its market debut on Friday, after a 93.75 billion rupee (£916.6m) IPO, the country’s biggest this year. Approximately 30 Indian companies have announced plans to list shares this year, with startups attracting billions of dollars in investment even though many are yet to make a profit.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares down in volatile trading; Zomato soars on debut

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares were marginally down in volatile trading on Friday dragged down by telecom stocks, ahead of a few big corporate results including Reliance, while a stellar debut by India's first unicorn Zomato failed to cheer the market. By 0515 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reuters

Zomato’s IPO dish arrives dangerously hot

MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of Indian food-delivery company Zomato (ZOMT.NS) opened up a stunning read more 60% on Friday after its stock-market debut was brought forward with the sale already 38 times oversubscribed. The first-day pop leaves the money-losing company’s valuation looking dangerously frothy. Zomato was already...
BusinessUS News and World Report

India's Zomato Raises $1.26 Billion in IPO - Sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Indian food delivery startup Zomato Ltd ` will raise $1.26 billion by pricing its shares at 76 rupees each in its initial public offering, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be named as the information has not yet...
Marketsinvesting.com

UBS Says Zomato Can Hit Rs 165

Investing.com -- Global firm UBS has a buy rating on India’s first listed food delivery platform Zomato Ltd (BO: ZOMT ) with a target price of Rs 165. That’s an upside of almost 26% from its July 28 closing price of Rs 131.2. UBS says that Zomato’s valuation is not...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Zomato Shares End Day 1 Trading at INR 126

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Zomato's stock market debut was watched by one and all in India's business world, especially the startup ecosystem. The food delivery giant exceeded all expectations. The company’s share price ended the first day of trading at INR 126 apiece. The...
