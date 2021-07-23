Cancel
Memphis, TN

Man charged in murder of man found dead at Memphis hotel

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 10 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of another man at a local hotel.

On July 21, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the Home 1 Extended Stay in the 4300 block of American Way.

They found a man unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Dakota, according to an affidavit.

Memphis Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Records show his death was ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

The next day, investigators identified Ashley Hervery, 39, as a suspect through surveillance video.

While speaking to investigations, Hervery admitted to shooting and killing the victim at the hotel, records show.

He also told police where he hid the gun used in the shooting.

Hervery was charged with first-degree murder and taken to 201 Poplar.

