Captain America Writers Reveal Marvel Had A Lot Of Jake Gyllenhaal Concept Art Made

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the tenth anniversary of Captain America: The First Avenger, the writers of the film, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed some interesting new tidbits about the making of the film that introduced us to Chris Evans' take on the Super Soldier, including concept art that was created focusing on none other than Jake Gyllenhaal wielding the shield. Though Gyllenhaal would eventually get a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Spider-Man antagonist, Mysterio, it's interesting to think of how different the Avengers would have been had he scored the role of their leader.

comicbook.com

