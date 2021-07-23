Lil Nas X's New Music Video Includes Colton Haynes Cameo & Fans Are Losing It

Lil Nas X managed to get everyone talking with his newest music video with Jack Harlow for a number of reasons, and it wasn't just the song or the dancing, though there is plenty of love for both. When he dropped the Industry Baby video, fans started noticing cameos and Easter Eggs, and reactions started pouring in. Those cameos included Arrow's Colton Haynes, who played Roy Harper in the beloved DC series, and fans even thought they spotted Aquaman's Jason Momoa in the video, though that ended up not being the case. You can check out some of our favorite reactions to X's Industry Baby below.