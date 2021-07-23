Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Market Mentors Receives Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 10 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Market Mentors, the region’s largest marketing, advertising, and public-relations agency, announced it has received certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women-owned businesses thrive and grow. “We had previously received certification through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Because we have...

businesswest.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Business Enterprise#Market Mentors#Wbenc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...

Comments / 3

Community Policy