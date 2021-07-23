Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ware, MA

Country Bank, Worcester Red Sox Announce Community Giving Campaign

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 10 days ago

WARE — Country Bank and the Worcester Red Sox have announced a community giving campaign to support nonprofit leaders throughout the region. To kick off the campaign, dubbed “WooStars,” Country Bank recognized 11 local nonprofits at Polar Park, including Springfield-based organizations Friends of the Homeless, Ronald McDonald House, Christina’s House, and Habitat for Humanity, along with Worcester-based organizations the United Way, Why Me, Sherry’s House, Provision Ministry, St. John’s Food Pantry for the Poor, the Boys and Girls Club, and Habitat for Humanity. Each nonprofit was presented with a $5,000 check from Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. Representatives of the nonprofits also participated in a television commercial to support the campaign.

businesswest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Society
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Ware, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Scully
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Outreach#Charity#Country Bank#Woostars#Friends Of The Homeless#Provision Ministry#St John#Food Pantry#Marketing#Woosox#Mvt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy