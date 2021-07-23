Local hospitals taking extra precautions due to rise in COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local hospitals are taking extra precautions and issuing more protocols amid a new spike in COVID-19 vases and the highly contagious delta variant.

AdventHealth is leading the way in pausing some surgeries and limiting visitations, but other hospital systems are watching closely and taking precautions.

“We’re seeing an influx of patients faster than we’re seeing before, said Dr. Neil Finkler, with AdventHealth. “A lot of this is probably due to the delta variant.”

AdventHealth reported 720 inpatient COVID-19 vases, with nearly all of them being unvaccinated against the virus.

Now, the hospital is scaling back on hospital visits and suspending new elective surgeries that require patients to be hospitalized.

Effective Friday, Health First in Brevard County said if a patient has COVID-19 or is suspected of having the virus, visitation is not allowed, with the exception of end of life or births.

Orlando Health’s chief medical officer told Channel 9 that COVID-19 is not going away and the health system is still reviewing all options so it can continue to protect its communities and address the increase of the virus.

Halifax Health is not limiting surgeries, but it is increasing its push to recommend mask wearing and social distancing.

All hospitals told Channel 9 that capacity is currently not an issue.

They also all stocked up on supplies during the pandemic and feel prepared to handle the another surge in cases.

©2021 Cox Media Group