So Why is Worcester Massachusetts Suddenly the Brand New Hollywood?
Worcester has been the site of a lot of filming recently. We’ve had George Clooney sightings from his time filming “The Tender Bar.” Ryan Reynolds, Jon Hamm, and Will Ferrell have all been spotted in town working on film projects. So why is Worcester suddenly the new Hollywood? Despite its iconic architecture, beautiful parks, and scenery there may be another reason that filmmakers are repeatedly choosing to shoot in Worcester.wokq.com
Comments / 0