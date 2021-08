Around one in six areas in England are now reporting record levels of Covid infections, new figures show.Nearly every local authority in the northeast of England, close to a half in the southwest and approaching a third in Yorkshire and the Humber were on the list of areas with record-breaking rates. Redcar & Cleveland currently has 1,268 cases per 100,000 people – the highest anywhere in England. That is lower than the 1,359 cases per 100,000 recorded in South Tyneside in the week to 8 July, which was previously the worst hit authority.Every local area in the country is...