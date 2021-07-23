Health experts define COVID-19 breakthrough cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The term “breakthrough cases” represents people that have been vaccinated and still test positive for the coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines a breakthrough case as “the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person ≥14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized COVID-19 vaccine. "

Dr. Michelle Aquino of Baptist Health says “Nothing is 100%. No vaccine is truly, truly 100%.”

Aquino says “if you get vaccinated, you are less likely to end up sick from COVID where you require hospitalization, have a severe case or die from COVID.”

The CDC says out of the 162,174,165 people who are fully vaccinated, only 1,063 have died which is .0006%.

