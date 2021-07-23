Diving into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleClick the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. During the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, I worked in logistics for NBC Sports. One of my responsibilities was driving a 15-passenger van with the crew to and from the tennis venue located at Stone Mountain, about 30 minutes northeast of Atlanta. Passengers included the director, assistant director, and NBC sportscasters (and tennis legends) Bud Collins and Mary Carillo. I had never driven a van that big! Every morning I prayed that I would remember to take the right freeway. That year, Americans Andre Agassi and Lindsay Davenport both won the gold. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

