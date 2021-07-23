Bootleg firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Lakeview, Ore.- Incident Management Teams are working closely with local public health and Oregon Health Authority’s investigation into several positive cases of COVID-19 among resources working on the Bootleg Fire. Nine individuals have tested positive. In accordance with protocols developed in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority for the 2020 fire season, individuals reporting symptoms and those who worked closely with them are tested and isolated until results are received. Those who test positive are quarantined away from the fire camp. Due to the number of positive cases, this will be reported to OHA as a workplace outbreak, and updates on the number of positive cases associated with this outbreak will be included in OHA’s COVID-19weekly report, which is issued every Wednesday.