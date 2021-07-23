Cancel
JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single 'Notches' From Upcoming Studio Album

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlues rock artist Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated upcoming album, due out later this year. "Notches" exemplifies the unwavering journey Joe has experienced while taking the road less traveled, ultimately leading him to find success. A bit older in years, but wiser in knowledge earned, his new sound has a raw and vital flavor, combined with a resolute skill that can only be gained through years of perseverance and unyielding dedication. The first single arrives today as a foot-stomping, fist-pounding dose of rock mastermind that pays homage to the artist's resilient history, with an eye on the future as he continues to bend genres, break down walls and defy the odds of the music industry.

