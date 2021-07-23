Blade: Trinity Director Comments On That Wild Wesley Snipes Strangulation Rumor

The upcoming reboot of Blade, which will be introducing the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has apparently brought Bassam Tariq on board the project to direct. Mahershala Ali, who is playing the hybrid vampire hunter in the movie, raved about the opportunity to return to a "darker" interpretation of the superhero horror. "It was really my participation in Luke Cage that sparked the idea, married with being so inspired by Wesley Snipes' work," said the actor of his interest in exploring that character and the accompanying themes. "I love that it's darker, that's all in terms of tone, he's a little bit darker than some of the other ones, and so that element was attractive to me."