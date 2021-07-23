Blade: Trinity Director Comments On That Wild Wesley Snipes Strangulation Rumor
Mahershala Ali may be in fittings for his own black leather jacket as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Blade continues through development, but for nearly 25 years, the role has belonged to Wesley Snipes. The 58-year-old actor played the vampire hunter in three Blade films, with the final entry, Blade: Trinity, unfortunately leaving the franchise limping along to an exit. And over the years, rumors have spread regarding Snipes and writer/director David S. Goyer having a physical altercation on set.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0