Should New Jersey Devils Consider Zach Parise And Ryan Suter?

Cover picture for the articleAfter the New Jersey Devils magical Stanley Cup run fell short, former captain Zach Parise broke fans’ hearts by going home to Minnesota along with friend and star defender Ryan Suter. The plan like most was to make money and win big at home. While they did make money with their matching $7.5 million dollar contracts for what was supposed to be 13 years, the team never built much around them. Now they are both early free agents thanks to a buyout and looking for a fresh start. Both could go anywhere but since they signed together once it is always an interesting thought that both could do so again so that is what we will be looking at today.

pucksandpitchforks.com

