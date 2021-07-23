Ongoing investigation into alleged Ottawa home intruder

OTTAWA – An alleged intruder was found dead in an Ottawa home on Wednesday night. According to the Ottawa Police Department, on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of Tomahawk Drive where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police say upon arrival, they located one deceased male identified as the intruder. Authorities say a death investigation is ongoing with the Illinois State Police, Ottawa Detective and the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say the incident appears to be isolated to the residence involved.