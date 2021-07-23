Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ottawa, IL

Ongoing investigation into alleged Ottawa home intruder

walls102.com
 10 days ago

OTTAWA – An alleged intruder was found dead in an Ottawa home on Wednesday night. According to the Ottawa Police Department, on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of Tomahawk Drive where gunshots were reportedly fired. Police say upon arrival, they located one deceased male identified as the intruder. Authorities say a death investigation is ongoing with the Illinois State Police, Ottawa Detective and the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s Office. Police say the incident appears to be isolated to the residence involved.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intruder#The Illinois State Police#Ottawa Detective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy