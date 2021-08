CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A body was recovered Wednesday afternoon after divers searched the Charles River near the BU Bridge for a man missing in the water. Massachusetts State Police said their Marine Unit received a call from someone who reported seeing a person struggling to stay afloat in the water just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. About 10-12 divers had focused their search near the railroad tracks. Visibility was low, according to Boston Deputy Fire Chief Mike Doherty. The man was found in 10-12 feet of water. State Police said the victim was 41 years old and believed to be homeless. Foul play is...