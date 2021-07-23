Statewide unemployment reduced in half since last year

SPRINGFIELD – County unemployment up-ticked during the month of June according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. LaSalle County rates remain the highest in unemployment locally at 6.5%, up a percentage point from last month. Bureau and Putnam County unemployment rates are up as well, now averaging between 5.1 and 4.9%. Statewide unemployment is up slightly, at 7.2%, still half of what it was compared to last year at 14.2%, months into the COVID-19 pandemic.