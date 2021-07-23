Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Statewide unemployment reduced in half since last year

walls102.com
 10 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – County unemployment up-ticked during the month of June according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. LaSalle County rates remain the highest in unemployment locally at 6.5%, up a percentage point from last month. Bureau and Putnam County unemployment rates are up as well, now averaging between 5.1 and 4.9%. Statewide unemployment is up slightly, at 7.2%, still half of what it was compared to last year at 14.2%, months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy