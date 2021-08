(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 17-year olds, paving the way for it to become the second shot okayed for adolescent use in the European Union.

The use of the vaccine, branded Spikevax, will be the same in children from 12 to 17 years as in people aged 18 and above, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.