NFL

Top 10 Buffalo Bills 25 and under—No. 6: RB Devin Singletary

By Dan Lavoie
Buffalo Rumblings
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking our way up the list of the best young talents on the Buffalo Bills, we’re now nearing “starter” territory. Some of these players can start games for the Bills, or at least have shown the potential that they could do it someday soon. The thing separating this tier of players from the top of the list? It’s consistency. No better example of this than today’s player. This running back is capable of some remarkable plays, but hasn’t been reliable enough from down-to-down to become the team’s lead back.

