Top 10 Buffalo Bills 25 and under—No. 6: RB Devin Singletary

Singletary appears to be in excellent shape during the first few days of training camp after working on strength and speed throughout the offseason, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Said coach Sean McDermott, "I'm seeing a young man now that has taken the offseason and attacked it head on. He's in a great spot physically, it looks like at this point. I'm anxious to see him out here but what I saw towards the tail end of the spring, I was impressed with the areas that he was trying to be intentional about working on his weaknesses. And I think that says a lot about the young man."