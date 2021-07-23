Combate Global picks, Paramount+ streaming: MMA insider shares surprising predictions for Aguilar vs. Barraza

T.J. Dillashaw says he's financially set for life and has no other motivation for returning to the Octagon other than to prove he still has what it takes to be a champion. The former bantamweight champ gets that chance on Saturday when he faces surging prospect Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw. Their battle anchors the MMA showcase from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 7 p.m. ET. Dillashaw, a former two-time champion, returns to the cage following a two-year suspension for testing positive for banned substances.