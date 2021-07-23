Combate Global picks, Paramount+ streaming: MMA insider shares surprising predictions for Aguilar vs. Barraza
After an exciting main event ended in a split-decision for Combate Global a week ago, the mixed martial arts promotion will return to Univision Studios in Miami on Friday for another six-bout card. The action starts at 10:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and will be headlined by a battle between two streaking young fighters as Jesus Santos Aguilar takes on Christian Barraza. Aguilar is one a six-fight win streak, while Barraza has won his last five bouts.www.cbssports.com
