Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. It is a real pleasure to have Foreign Minister Al-Thani here at the State Department and in Washington. Qatar is a vital partner for the United States in so many different areas: of course, hosting about 12,000 of our service members, a strong economic partner; but beyond that, really a partner in trying to advance peace, trying to advance progress in the region, and of course, to stand against terrorism – a vital ally in the effort against ISIS, hosting intra-Afghan talks, and, of course, working with us, working with Israel, the Palestinians to support people in Gaza.