Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman met with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun today in Seoul. Deputy Secretary Sherman and First Vice Foreign Minister Choi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance for promoting peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world. The Deputy Secretary and the First Vice Foreign Minister discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, address the climate crisis, provide pandemic relief, and promote post-COVID-19 economic recovery. They also discussed the importance of U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation to address the global challenges of the 21st century.www.state.gov
