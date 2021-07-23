Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman met with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun today in Seoul. Deputy Secretary Sherman and First Vice Foreign Minister Choi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-ROK Alliance for promoting peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world. The Deputy Secretary and the First Vice Foreign Minister discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, address the climate crisis, provide pandemic relief, and promote post-COVID-19 economic recovery. They also discussed the importance of U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral cooperation to address the global challenges of the 21st century.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Of Korea#Foreign Minister#Rok#The U S Rok Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Why North Korea is so afraid of K-pop

(CNN) — North Korea is doubling down on its culture war, warning citizens to stay away from all things South Korean -- including its fashion, music, hairstyles and even slang. In the past decade, South Korea has emerged as a formidable cultural force, with products from makeup to K-pop and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kim's sister rips US-South Korea drills

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , slammed the annual military drills set to take place between the U.S. and South Korea this month, warning the South that the exercises will undermine the relationship between the Koreas. “For some days I have been hearing...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

Kim's sister warns S. Korea-US drills will rekindle tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Sunday that next month’s annual military drills between South Korean and U.S. troops will undermine prospects for better ties between the Koreas, just days after the rivals reopened their long-dormant communication channels. Kim...
POTUSNewsweek

Deputy Secretary of State Says U.S. Has 'Offered to Sit and Dialogue' with North Korea

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the U.S. and South Korea offered to enter into dialogue with North Korea as the country deals with the COVID pandemic. Sherman, who is the No. 2 U.S. diplomat at the State Department, spoke to journalists in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Friday, following a meeting with the country's officials.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Motegi for hosting Deputy Secretary Sherman for a successful U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral meeting in Tokyo. They also discussed concerns regarding the mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba and agreed on the need for the Cuban regime to hear its people and serve their needs at this vital moment. In addition, Secretary Blinken conveyed his wishes to Japan for a safe and secure Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. It is a real pleasure to have Foreign Minister Al-Thani here at the State Department and in Washington. Qatar is a vital partner for the United States in so many different areas: of course, hosting about 12,000 of our service members, a strong economic partner; but beyond that, really a partner in trying to advance peace, trying to advance progress in the region, and of course, to stand against terrorism – a vital ally in the effort against ISIS, hosting intra-Afghan talks, and, of course, working with us, working with Israel, the Palestinians to support people in Gaza.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is set to visit China next week

WASHINGTON – Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head to China next week to meet with Chinese officials, the State Department said Wednesday. Sherman, the nation's second-highest diplomat, is expected to raise an array of U.S. concerns with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in the northeastern port city of Tianjin.
Militarydefense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl's Meeting With Croatian Minister of Defence Mario Banožić

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Jamal Brown provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met with Croatian Minister of Defence Mario Banožić at the Pentagon today to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Croatia bilateral defense relationship and further strengthen our strategic Alliance. Dr. Kahl emphasized the U.S. commitment to collaborating within NATO and helping Croatia meet its NATO capability targets.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Haitian Prime Minister Henry

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The Secretary also underscored the need for Prime Minister Henry’s unity government to seek broad political and civil society consensus on government priorities. Secretary Blinken, echoing the international community, emphasized the importance of establishing the conditions necessary for Haitians to vote in free and fair legislative and presidential elections as soon as feasible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy