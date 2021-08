Nintendo has been the king of handhelds for years. They have held dominance over the market since the days of the Nintendo DS. Now that Valve’s Steam Deck has been announced, it seems like there’s finally some real competition in the handheld space. The Steam Deck comes in with some impressive specs, and because it’s basically a PC, it can do much more than just play games. We’ve covered both the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Valve Steam Deck when they were announced. However, it’s time to take a look at the two incoming handhelds and compare them to see which one comes out on top.