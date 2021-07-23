Body camera video shows Colorado officer using taser on 75-year-old man

DENVER, CO (KUSA/CNN) -- Newly released body camera video shows the moment a former Idaho Springs, Colorado police officer tased a 75-year-old man. Officer Nicholas Hanning and Officer Ellie Summers were called to an assault at an apartment building around 10:30 p.m. on May 30 after Michael Clark’s neighbor reported he punched someone in the face. Clark and his lawyer deny the assault ever happened. Clark was never charged with a crime.