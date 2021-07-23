Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Insider

An Olympic opening ceremony musician said he was dropped from the event just because he is Black

By Sam Cooper
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xWZg_0b5i3fot00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LODV4_0b5i3fot00
The percussionist says he was not included so that the organizers were not forced to represent more ethnicities

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

  • A Black drummer says he was excluded from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony because of his skin color.
  • Drummer Latyr Sym accused organizers of racism and claimed they did not want a Black face in the show.
  • Sym's claim comes just days after the ceremony's director was fired for antisemitic comments.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A Black drummer said he was excluded from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony because of his skin color.

The Independent reports that Latyr Sym from Senegal was told he would not be performing in Friday's ceremony as organizers were concerned it would force them to represent a wide spectrum of ethnicities.

The percussionist, who has lived and performed in Japan for more than 20 years, says he was booked for the ceremony in December and had been sent confidential information about the show.

It was not until May that he learned he would not be taking part when a PR company informed him that organizers had rejected plans for him to be included.

Speaking to The Independent, Sy, who has lived in Japan for two decades, said it was "totally racist."

"I was told they said 'Why this guy? Why this African guy?' I've seen a lot of stuff, I've felt a lot of things, but this just doesn't fit with the Olympics. Why should I be silent?"

Sy would later see in the televised rehearsal that his part had not been dropped, but that he and another Senegalese musician had been replaced.

"When I saw it I just felt sad. I'm from a small island, a slave island called Goree. I lived in this country for more than 20 years and this scandalous Olympics. It hurts. I'm afraid to talk but I'm just ready to let it out. I want to share my story. I'm not trying to blame anybody, we just have to let the people know this happened.

"It's not about the money, it's just I feel sad and I feel disappointed about this. This is unfair. I did everything for this country. I arrived in 1994, I performed with Japanese artists everywhere, I participate in so many things. I went all over the world. And this is what I get."

The opening ceremony, as with the entire games , has been mired in controversy.

Composer Keigo Oyamada stepped down after an old interview of him confessing to bullying disabled schoolmates came to light and the ceremony's director was fired for antisemitic jokes he made during the 1990s.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 86

Insider

Insider

108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider#Independent#African#Senegalese#Japanese
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Five women banned from Tokyo Olympics events

Five female distance sprinters, set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, have been barred from specific events due to their high natural testosterone levels. World Athletics rules stipulate that women competing in races between 400 meters and a mile are required to have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter.
People

Ugandan Weightlifter Found 100 Miles from Olympic Training Camp After He Went Missing in Japan

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing on Friday, after he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been found in a town about 100 miles away from his training camp. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was scheduled to fly home to Uganda last Tuesday, but he went missing from his hotel room in the Osaka prefecture of Japan on Friday, when he was scheduled for a daily COVID test. He left a note at the time, saying he wished to stay in Japan and work. Police had since been searching for him.
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
Posted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020 organisers accused of excluding Olympic opening ceremony musician for being ‘African’

A Senegalese musician says he was cut from performing at the Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony because organisers did not want an African man in the show.Latyr Sy, a percussionist who has lived and performed in Japan for more than 20 years, was set to play in Friday’s showpiece at the National Stadium. But he claims to have been told that his role had been removed by Tokyo 2020 organisers who thought it was inappropriate to have an African musician at the event and were worried it would force them to represent a wide spectrum of ethnicities.Sy says he was booked...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Tokyo just two days away from the opening ceremony to the games

TOKYO (NBC News) --- After a pandemic postponement, protests and many changes in plans, Tokyo is just two days away from hosting the Olympics Games. The countdown clock in the heart of the city showed the seconds ticking down to Friday's opening ceremony. Despite the unpopularity of the games in...
The Independent

What to expect from an Olympic opening ceremony with a difference

Tokyo is bracing for an opening ceremony like no other at the Olympic Stadium on Friday night. The traditional lighting of the torch will take place in front of empty stands as the city buckles down in its battle against rising coronavirus rates. The traditional athletes’ parade will still take...
primenewsghana.com

Olympics opening ceremony director dismissed on eve of event

The show director of the Olympics opening ceremony has been dismissed, one day before the event is due to be held. Footage of Kentaro Kobayashi from the 1990s recently emerged in which he seems to be making jokes about the Holocaust. Japan's Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto called out the video...
chatsports.com

Olympic Opening Ceremonies 2021: Complete Guide to Watch and Follow the Event

After a year's postponement and amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, it's hard to believe that a little more than 11,000 athletes around the globe are descending on Tokyo for the Olympics, with the opening ceremony set for Friday. But the International Olympic...
CNBC

Olympics ratings rebound following the drop in opening ceremonies viewership

Ratings for the Tokyo Games rebounded Saturday and Sunday, following a drop in ratings for the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Games averaged roughly 15.3 million total viewers for Saturday's primetime coverage, and 19.8 million for Sunday's coverage on NBC. NBC said the Tokyo Olympics was streamed 735 million total minutes...
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Swimmers Sent Home Early From Tokyo After Olympic-Sized Error By National Federation

Six swimmers selected to represent Poland at the Tokyo Olympics returned home from Japan early after their country’s national federation picked too many athletes by mistake. The Polish Swimming Federation selected 23 swimmers to compete at the coronavirus pandemic-delayed games, which officially begin on Friday. But only 17 were actually eligible under qualifying standards, reported multiple media outlets.

Comments / 86

Community Policy