Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

Three Bands Put The Funk In Folk

By Brian Slattery
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyT68_0b5i3Yag00

Singer/songwriter Dylan Hartigan began the final song of his set alone on acoustic guitar. Alex Haddad joined him on electric. Halfway through the song, Hartigan said if the audience would sing along in the chorus, he might have a surprise for them. The audience obliged, and an entire backup band — Them Vibes — joined Hartigan and Haddad on stage to turn Hartigan’s quiet song into an all-out rocker. The shift set the tone for the rest of the evening, as a three-band evening of headliner Maggie Rose, supported by Them Vibes and Hartigan, brought the sound of ‘70s rock and funk to CT Folk’s Folk at the Edge concert series and showed how expansive the concept of folk music can be.

Folk at the Edge is CT Folk’s summer pivot as continued Covid-19 safety concerns led to the folk-music nonprofit canceling its flagship event — the CT Folk Fest and Green Expo, usually held over Labor Day weekend in Edgerton Park — once again. Instead, it created a series of concerts; the first, featuring the band Parsonsfield, was held June 24. Thursday evening marked the second concert. Pokey LaFarge and Goodnight Moonshine will appear on Aug. 26, and a triple bill of Amethyst Kiah, Thabisa, and Phat A$tronaut will finish up the series on Sept. 25.

CT Folk also moved the concerts’ locations from Edgerton Park to the expanse of Edgewood Park along Edgewood Avenue near the corner of Ella Grasso Boulevard. A change of format, a change of location — and a change of sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffJhN_0b5i3Yag00

Even before Them Vibes joined him on stage, Hartigan signaled what was to come with a series of songs replete with contemporary attitude. “I like to write songs from a storyteller’s perspective, whether it’s fiction or,” he paused for comic effect, “the other one.” As Haddad turned up next to him, he noted that “these are weird chords” he was about to play on the guitar. “They’ve never been played before and hopefully they’ll never be played again.” After Them VIbes’s incendiary intro, Hartigan beamed. “Ladies and gentlemen,” he said, “let me introduce you to the most badass ragtag band to ever come out of Nashville.”

Them Vibes remained on the stage for a set of the band’s own music, which soaked thoroughly in the sounds in the 1970s South, from the rock jams of the Allman Brothers to the R&B factory created at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Them Vibes was big, loud, and above all, fun. “Hello, New Haven!” they shouted from the stage, a delirious sendup of rock bands of the past. Singer Larry “Brother Love” Florman served as bandleader, front man, and court jester.

“This song’s called ‘Who Do You Love?’” he said toward the beginning of the band’s set. “It’s pretty obvious, right? We’re all here loving one another.” In a sign that the band had done its homework, he asked the audience to short the loudest for its favorite apizza place. At one point he checked in with Rose to ask how much time they had. Rose gave an answer of 15 minutes.

“Look at that!” Florman beamed. “Maggie Rose wants us to play for another three hours!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e76fR_0b5i3Yag00

It turned out Florman was only half-joking. When Maggie Rose took the stage, Them Vibes — now with Florman on percussion — served as backup band. For the first few songs, they kept the party going, with Rose’s firework of a voice soaring over the band’s aggressive sound. But as the set continued, the musicians in Them Vibes then got a chance to show that they could do more than party. They excelled at some of the moodier ballads that Rose has started to make her name on, such as “For Your Consideration,”

But as the set continued, Rose and the musicians in Them Vibes got a chance to show that they could do more than party. They excelled at some of the moodier ballads that Rose has started to make her name on, such as “For Your Consideration,” and sounded positively sweet on the crooner “Change the Whole Thing.”

“Live music is alive and well, right?” Rose said. She explained that it had been a long time coming, that Nashville — where all the musicians in the show were based — had been hit by a tornado shortly before the pandemic shutdown began, and material they had wanted to release had been delayed. But she knew this day was coming.

“We’re all human, and we’re gathering in the joy of music. That’s what this is all about,” Rose said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwFcX_0b5i3Yag00

CT Folk had put all the elements in place for that gathering to happen. In addition to food and drink vendors, some of the elements of the Green Expo, from clothing vendors to nonprofit booths, were in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bobz_0b5i3Yag00

For many — especially given the near-ideal weather — conditions were perfect for a long hang on the lawn.

But it turned out that most of the people had come there to dance. As Maggie Rose and Them Vibes kept tune after groovy tune coming, eventually the seats the crowd had brought were empty, and instead the audience was close to the stage, dancing to the scorchers the band laid down.

“It’s surreal to be all together,” Nicole Heriot-Mikula, CT Folk’s events director, had said at the beginning of Rose’s set. “We’ve been at home and quarantining. Now we’re back and it feels so good. Folk at the Edge was born out of the desire to be together again, to expand our audience, and give back to our community.”

As Rose brought her set to a raucous close, the crowd insisted on an encore, chanting her name until she and Them Vibes returned to the stage.

“All right!” Rose said. “I can’t get enough of you like I can’t get enough of your pizza.” Then they played some more.

Visit CT Folk’s website for more information on upcoming Folk at the Edge concerts.

Comments / 0

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Rose
Person
Pokey Lafarge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#The Band#Ct#Rock Bands#Ladies And Gentlemen#Ct Folk S Folk#Ct Folk#Goodnight Moonshine#The Allman Brothers#Fame Studios In#Apizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
New Haven Independent

The War Starts At Cafe Nine

Ferrer, a music veteran from Puerto Rico by way of Long Island, who has played at Cafe Nine many times and all around the country —including a gig at the Kennedy Center — was paired with Sunny War, a Los Angeles-based musician who has risen steadily in prominence since her debut album, Worthless, in 2015, and was just coming from a performance at the Newport Folk Festival a few days ago. Together Ferrer and Sunny War created an evening of music drenched in culture, tradition, and innovation, to the delight of the many who showed up to hear them.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Afro-Semitic Experience Cries Freedom

“We all have our pandemic stories,” said David Chevan, bassist in the Afro-Semitic Experience alongside Jocelyn Pleasant on congas and percussion, Saskia Laroo on trumpet and electronics, Alvin Carter, Jr. on drum set, Warren Byrd on piano and lead vocals, and Will Bartlett on reeds and percussion, with everyone contributing background vocals. The live album is “a reflection of the pandemic,” Chevan said, both in how it happened — and what didn’t happen.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Jazz Brunches Make Sunday Shine

Brunch is one of the most celebrated meals in this city, and the brunches that include jazz are particularly revered. This reporter decided it was time to revisit three of them: one that had recently restarted, one that was a limited-run event, and one that had been ongoing for the past year.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Storytellers in The Cellar Share the Love

Four singer/songwriters shared their words, music and admiration for each other side by side last night under the ever-changing spotlights on The Cellar at Treadwell’s stage while a full moon glowed in the night sky. “Storytellers in The Cellar: Songwriters Sharing the Stage, Songs and Stories” featured CT-based musicians Zach...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

New Haven Gives Friends A PU$H Into Fashion

PU$H is a clothing line run by three friends who grew up together around New Haven — Shannon Harrell, Jr., Johnathan Mitchell, and Jamon Rouse — with a passion for sports, fashion, and improving the situation for themselves and their community. But it’s really the product of a family, the “family we chose,” Mitchell said.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

New Band Sits In The Nosebleed Beats

“Horse,” the lead song from Nose Bleed’s self-titled album, starts with an ambling beat, a simple guitar line, keyboards murmuring in the background. “I want to see how the other half lives because too much honey has made me sick,” the vocals intone. “I want to feel something sweet.” Then the song suddenly kicks into a higher gear, the drums and guitar gaining urgency. “The face of Our Lord,” the vocals sing. “You can’t hurt me any more.”
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Prizes For $40K: Who Is Matthew Amodio?

The nation Wednesday evening watched New Haven’s Matthew Amodio win $40,000 on a taped episode of Jeopardy!. Amodio, who in his day job studies neural networks as a Yale computer science PhD student, watched it, too, with family and friends. He won the competition, and returns to the air Thursday night. Meanwhile, he kept a diary of what his moment of fame felt like Wednesday; his notes follow:
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

As R&B Fills The Air, Mexican Sweet Corn Pie Takes The Prize

Some came for the tunes, some came for the pies, and others just came for the vibes. That was the scene Monday evening as nearly 100 people gathered in Beecher Park behind Westville’s Mitchell branch library. They set up picnic mats and charcuterie spreads. at the second day of the Hi-Fi Pie Fest, which began last week with a berry pie baking competition. Thanks to more promising weather, this week’s edition included a resumption of live music and outdoor eating as well as the weekly pie-off.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Animation Celebration Lands A Big Fish

A luminous, painterly, Oscar-winning interpretation of a beloved literary classic was the subject of Monday night’s Animation Celebration, the latest installment of the now-long-running film conversation series hosted by Haley Grunloh, library technical assistant at the Mitchell Branch of the New Haven Free Public Library. Animation Celebration happens monthly on...
PhotographyPosted by
New Haven Independent

Artists Work In Vivid Color

The turnip’s gnarled skin and desiccated sprouts stand out all the more because of the vivid red background they’ve been placed in front of. Nearby is a head of lettuce rendered inedible by time and neglect, a beet imploding with rot, a potato molding and sprouting at the same time. Joy Bush’s vibrantly decaying vegetables are part of “The Shape of Color” — the latest exhibit at City Gallery on Upper State Street, running now through Aug. 8, featuring the work of Bush, Judy Atlas, Rita Hannafin, and Tom Peterson — and, it turns out, born of a deeply political moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy