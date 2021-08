FARGO — Kary Janousek has relocated her HighHat Portraiture/Old School Collodion Photography business to a new studio space in Fargo — and she got it for a song. Janousek, the first female ambrotypist to use the 170-year-old collodion method in the state, moved her studio from the old Mapleton, N.D., school to the old Dakota Business College building, 11 8th St. S., last week.