WDHN Storm Team: Trending drier and hotter for the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Friday morning everyone! We are starting off the day warm and humid once again across the Wiregrass, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. This is slightly above where we should be for this time of year, as our low temperature on average is typically around 73 degrees. We are also rain-free across the entirety of the region as well, which has made for a couple beautiful sunrises despite a few clouds being around! We can expect to stay dry through the rest of the morning, with ample sunshine and a few clouds sticking around across the region.