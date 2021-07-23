Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Increases in Airbnb listings linked to more violent crime in Boston neighborhoods, Northeastern study suggests

By Mihiro Shimano
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 10 days ago

Airbnb has strongly pushed back on the study's findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DouFc_0b5i34RN00
Gabby Jones / Bloomberg

New research out of Northeastern University suggests increases in Airbnb listings in Boston were linked to more violence in those neighborhoods in subsequent years. The findings suggest that this was not due to the tourism that came from the Airbnbs, but instead the disruption that the short-term rentals caused from the lack of social dynamics in the communities.

The research, published July 14 by professors Daniel O’Brien and Babak Heydari and doctoral candidate Laiyang Ke, looked at data on Airbnb listings in Boston from 2011 to 2018, as well as 911 calls from the same duration.

“We hypothesized, we mapped it out and said, ‘OK, let’s test it,’ but the idea that [social ties in a neighborhood] became the predominant story here was probably not what we anticipated going into it,” O’Brien told Boston.com.

Airbnb in Boston started growing exponentially from 2014, according to the study. The listings more than doubled since then, with 6,014 in 2018.

The study found that despite the number of tourists that Airbnbs attract, the uptick in violent crime in the neighborhood happened a few years after the listings were introduced to the community. The lagged-effect suggests that it is not the tourists that are the issue, according to the study, but that short-term rentals take away the social organization aspect that is usually built in a residential community.

Social organization, a sociological or criminological concept, refers to a system of a society or a community that establishes social norms and shares common values. This is usually observed in residential neighborhoods and tends to lower levels of crime in the area, the researchers said.

“What’s interesting about social organization is that it’s not really about going over to each other’s houses for backyard barbecues, it’s not knowing all your neighbors” O’Brien said. “It’s as little as being familiar strangers.”

In a lengthy response posted online, Airbnb pushed back strongly on the findings without directly naming the study, saying that “it uses an unrepresentative sample within one city to make broad nationwide conclusions.” The response also highlighted what the company says are several key issues with the study, including a “flawed methodology” and “inaccurate data.”

“The result is a paper with inaccurate conclusions not supported by the evidence,” said Airbnb, adding that it would be reaching out to the university with its concerns.

The response points out the use of scraped data as the core data set, which Airbnb says was inaccurate data. Although the data was scraped from the third-party organization Inside Airbnb, Heydari said it’s a reputable organization.

“We encourage Airbnb to make their data more transparent so researchers can use more accurate data,” he said.

Airbnb also said the study relied on the Granger Causality method, which establishes “whether one event or action sequentially precedes another — not whether one causes the other.” But, according to Heydari, this particular methodology was not used and that was explained in the paper.

Heydari also said they would encourage other researchers to look into increases in Airbnb listings in other cities and violent crime to observe the study’s generalizability.

The research was inspired by stories of the insertion of Airbnbs generating crime in neighborhoods. During initial stages of the research, the two professors found two schools of thought: one claiming that the sharing economy is the next industrial revolution, and the other showing concerns about platforms like Airbnb.

Heydari, who worked on mathematical modeling and analysis, saw that the first school of thought was, although based on stylized mathematical models, oversimplified in some cases. On the other hand, the second seemed to be more anecdotal.

“One of the goals of this project is to be somewhere in the middle,” Heydari said. “We’d like to still want to have enough modeling so that we can identify mechanisms, but also we want to just go beyond these anecdotes and find a casual relationship.”

According to the paper, this was the first study done on the impacts of Airbnbs on the neighborhood level. Although the research had limitations, including unavailable data from Airbnb, it did show a correlation between listings and violence, the researchers said.

In order to combat such violence from rising, O’Brien suggested neighborhoods place a quota on the number of Airbnb listings in the area. Heydari also floated the idea that companies such as Airbnb can collaborate with local governments to build public-private partnerships.

“The finding could be used in a variety of different ways,” Heydari said. “I think regulation remains to be one of the important pillars.”

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Northeastern University#Inside Airbnb#Boston Com#Social Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Boston, MABoston Globe

Study links growth of Airbnb listings in Boston to 911 calls

Airbnb has ingrained itself into travel culture in recent years. But a new study from Northeastern University links the growth of units listed on the short-term rental app in Boston to 911 calls reporting violent crimes. The study, published last week, highlights how the proliferation of short-term rentals in some...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Neighborhoods Near University of Minnesota See 40% Crime Increase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Department data shows about 2,100 criminal incidents were reported in the neighborhoods surrounding the University of Minnesota this past year — a 40% increase from the nearly 1,500 reported in the previous year. Police say the surge is coming at an unusual time. Crimes typically increase during the end of summer and early fall because of new incoming students, says Minneapolis Police Public Information Officer John Elder. “When there’s a large number of people there, we usually see an uptick in crimes around universities usually in August and September because you have a whole new batch of...
Arizona StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘We Want Answers’: Friends Demand Investigation Into Death Of Saugus Woman While Hiking In Arizona

SAUGUS (CBS) — Grief quickly turned to anger for the friends of 31-year-old Angela Tramonte. The Saugus woman died after hiking in Phoenix, Arizona Friday. “Not even 24 hours and she’s dead,” said her best friend Stacey Gerardi. Tramonte was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see a man that she met on Instagram, according to her closest friends. The pair set out on a hike up the notorious Camelback Mountain in the intense July heat when fire officials say Tramonte decided it was too hot and wanted to turn around. Her partner, who friends say is a police officer, wanted...
Ventura, CAcitizensjournal.us

Ventura Has An Increase In Violent Crimes While Property Crimes Decrease Slightly During Mid-Year Statistics

As mid-year statistics are evaluated, the City of Ventura has experienced an overall increase in Part I Crime of just under 1%. Despite a slight reduction in reported property crimes through the first half of 2021, violent crime is up by 23%, with an increase in sexual assaults and robberies at 53% and 32% respectively, accounting for most of the increase.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

CDC: 9 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID Transmission

BOSTON (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released an updated map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country. There are now nine counties in Massachusetts where it’s recommended that people wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are considered high risk. Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Essex, Worcester and Hampden counties are now all considered substantial risk. The CDC’s transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate. You can see the latest CDC map here.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

In Massachusetts, younger adults are getting COVID-19

BOSTON (AP) — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts are skewing toward younger adults, according to data released by the state. The age group with the largest number of newly confirmed cases during the past two weeks were those aged 20-29 who had more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19.
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Politicians collude with the media to hide violent crime increases

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Cities plagued by violence have figured a way to make their citizens feel safer and it’s not actual police work. Following the death of George Floyd, major cities across the United States rushed to “reform” their police agencies while no one actually considered what that would do to the overall crime in those cities.
MarketsFox News

Major US cities see surge in violent crime

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
New York City, NYdavisvanguard.org

Proactive Policing May Increase Major Crime, NY Study Finds

NEW YORK — While a high level of police presence is usually thought to decrease crime, researchers Christopher Sullivan and Zachary O’Keefe found the opposite in a 2017 study. Their research, published in the Nature Human Behavior journal, analyzes several years of NYPD data to arrive at this conclusion. Sullivan...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Mass. releases mask guidelines for the fall school year

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is not requiring masking in school buildings. Massachusetts state education officials released COVID-19 guidance for districts and schools on Friday, including their recommendations for the use of masks for the upcoming school year. The department lifted mask requirements for vaccinated students on...
Public Safetyrockydailynews.com

Denver Union Station Neighborhood Murder Violent Crime Doubles July 2021

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Denver is experiencing a wave of violent crime, with at least nineteen shootings or stabbings in the city over the first twenty days of July. The situation is particularly acute in lower downtown and along the 16th Street Mall, where eight people were shot in four separate incidents over an eight-day period.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Complaints roll in as Encore and MGM Springfield casinos struggle to bring back poker

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts gambling regulators, in response to complaints, want to know why two of the state’s casinos have not yet brought back poker. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission normally receives about five complaints a month, but lately has been receiving about 50 per month, many of them regarding poker, Bruce Band, deputy director of the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau, said at a commission meeting Thursday, the Boston Herald reported.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s when ‘Open Newbury Street’ is happening this summer

"It lends a really fun atmosphere for the whole street." Grab some sunscreen, hop on the T, and get shopping. For three Sundays in August, Boston’s famous Newbury Street will become a pedestrian-only walkway, with businesses encouraged to utilize the street space for creative opportunities. For Open Newbury Street, the street will close to vehicles between Berkeley Street and Massachusetts Avenue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 15, 22, and 29.
Healthdelawarepublic.org

Vaccinated People Can Spread The Delta Variant, CDC Research Indicates

The national housing supply shortage that we're seeing today has actually been decades in the making, and it's probably going to take another decade to fix. A lot of people blame baby boomers, but Sarah Gonzalez with our Planet Money podcast says it's not so simple. SARAH GONZALEZ, BYLINE: OK,...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

If Boston builds more protected bike lanes, cyclists will come, advocates say

One local road saw a sizable change in cycling activity after a protected bike lane was introduced, a study found. When Salem announced the launch of Bluebikes in the city in June, August Blake wanted to be the first person to take the ride-share bike from Salem to Boston. And he did exactly that: starting at Salem Willows Park, and three hours and approximately 27 miles later, reaching the farthest apart dock possible at Spring and Powell streets in West Roxbury.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

BOSTON (AP) — Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy