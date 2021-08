The government has made changes to make the NHS Covid app less sensitive following concerns that it has been telling too many people to self-isolate.In an announcement on Monday afternoon ministers said the app would now only ‘ping’ a person’s close contacts from the two days prior to a positive test, instead of the current five days.Businesses and some MPs had called for the app to be revised amid evidence it is causing staff shortages across the economy.There have also been concerns, fuelling by polling evidence, that people have been uninstalling the app en masse to prevent it from telling...