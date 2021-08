Miranda Lambert coming to Seneca Niagara Casino

Miranda Lambert will be coming to the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in September for an outdoor show.

Lambert will perform "An Evening with Miranda Lambert" September 18th. Tickets for the WYRK/Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino show go on-sale Friday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets start at $95, and can be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com , SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or Ticketmaster.com . They can also be purchased in-person at both casinos.