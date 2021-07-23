Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How to Live with Someone Who Is More (or Less) Organized Than You

By Blythe Copeland
marthastewart.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf organizing disagreements start nearly all the arguments in your relationship, you're not alone. "It is very rare that we find couples who are on the same page regarding decluttering and organizing their home," says Nick Keesey of The Organized Couple, who works with his wife, Carol, to offer home organizing services in South Florida. "Many of our organizing sessions turn into impromptu counseling sessions, and what we've learned is that when there is an organizational mismatch in the relationship, it causes a lot of pain on both sides." Keep your home tidy and your partnership solid with these tips for cleaning and communicating.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Organized Couple#Legos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
HealthWebMD

How to Tell Someone You Have HIV

You've just been diagnosed with HIV, and every thought you can imagine has been through your mind. Undoubtedly, one of those thoughts is -- how do you tell someone that you have HIV?. Some health issues can be difficult to talk about: Transparency creates vulnerability, and vulnerability requires trust. For...
Relationship AdviceIn Style

10 Signs You're Dating Someone Who's Emotionally Unavailable

The guy I am dating has the best sense of humor and always makes me laugh. We have so much fun together and the sex is amazing... but I have to admit that he can be inconsistent and evasive with making plans sometimes. It can also be really hard to get him to open up about anything beyond surface-level topics. My friends are warning me he's emotionally unavailable and that I should watch out. How can I know if he really is emotionally unavailable like they say, and not capable of a long-term relationship? —Playing with Fire.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Fatherly

How to Convince Someone You Love to Go to Therapy

Deciding to go to therapy for your own issues isn’t easy. Navigating how to convince someone else they need a therapist’s support? That presents a whole other challenge. As a spouse or friend, you have a responsibility to be supportive — and sometimes, that means telling someone that they need or would benefit from help the help of a professional. But that doesn’t make the “you need therapy” conversation easy. Convincing someone they need to see a therapist could trigger a spectrum of not-so-fun emotions, and the last thing you want is to offend or hurt someone you love.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Communicate with Someone Living with Schizophrenia

If someone you care about has schizophrenia, there are ways you can keep the lines of communication open. Communication is one of the best ways to keep your relationships strong and healthy. When someone you know lives with schizophrenia, communicating well is still important — but can come with unique...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Yes, You Can Truly Love Someone Who's Not "The One" — Here's How

Based on what we've seen in movies and read in all of our favorite romance novels, love stories are always supposed to follow a certain narrative. Two people meet each other and have this seemingly instantaneous connection. A spark, if you will. From there, the couple falls totally in love and never once questions whether or not the other person is "the one" for them. But, alas, real life is different from what we see in movies and read in books. Sometimes you know your partner is not “the one,” but you love them anyway. And, unfortunately, there's no movie you can turn to when you want someone to relate to that unique experience.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

A Bachelor’s Guide To Cleaning Your Man Cave

— Cleaning is never simple! It’s a frustrating ordeal for most men, and many seek maid services for help. If you have been leasing a property, and it’s the end of your tenancy, it’s time to clean the premises before handing it over. Also, if you aren’t moving but have been living the bachelor lifestyle, you may never get the house clean. There’s a way out, though! You can employ various tools and procedures for a clean and fresh-smelling home. Here are multiple cleaning tips to guide you and make the process easier.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
AgriculturePosted by
103GBF

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
CharitiesPosted by
Focus Daily News

Free Back to School Supplies for Every Child in America

DENVER – July 14, 2021 – Ibotta, a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced it will provide millions of children in America with free back to school supplies for the upcoming school year. In partnership with some of the most iconic brands for kids like Skippy, Kleenex and Nature’s Own, Ibotta’s “Back to School FREE for All” program will give students a free bundle of backpack and lunchbox staples to help ease the financial burden for families heading into the 2021-2022 school year.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Father Left Me with a Foster Family Because I Reminded Him of My Mom – Story of the Day

My brother and I got placed into the foster system when my father couldn’t cope with the loss of my mother, but I later discovered why he never came back for me. My mother died when I was around ten years old, and my brother, Ari, was just six. It was a horrible time for my family, and my father didn’t deal with the stress very well. He was gone most of the time and only returned home for a few hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy